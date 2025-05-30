Any Questions #686: 'Before and After the Fund Drive'

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase MASTER’S DEGREE. Rearrange the letters to spell two words (five letters and eight letters, respectively) that are both associated with a college course. What are the words?

Answer: GRADE, SEMESTER

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: BEFORE AND AFTER

On-air questions: This is our last show before what we hope will be a short June Fund Drive next week. Obviously we like to have fun on this show, but with threats to public media funding, it’s a good time to remind everyone about the stakes, since we know WAMC listeners love the local and regional programming. In the meantime, I’m thinking about before the Fund Drive and after it’s done, so tonight I’ve brought a before-and-after show.

1. A 2021 pop smash by Olivia Rodrigo that references “red lights” and “stop signs” that’s also Timothy Dalton’s second and final appearance in a long-running film series

2. The first major league team that Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols played for that’s a Tony Kushner play featuring characters such as Ethel Rosenberg and Roy Cohn

3. A much-loved AMC series that spawned spinoffs like “Better Call Saul” and “El Camino” that’s a 1970s rock supergroup whose name is also the name of its debut album and a single off that album4. An AFC team now playing in its third permanent home city, since 2020, that’s a 1981 Steven Spielberg film that has spawned five sequels to date

5. Final resting place of Pitt the Elder, Pitt the Younger, Geoffrey Chaucer and many more that’s a 1969 release featuring “Here Comes The Sun” and “Come Together”

Extra credit

1. American artist known for works like “The Dinner Party” that employed Roger Ebert for 46 years

This week's challenge

Tonight’s challenge is a little different from our usual thematic cliffhanger, and it’s simple. We’ve now done 686 episodes of Any Questions. I work here and Mike volunteers his time as he has since 2011. If we’ve ever made you laugh on Friday night or taught you a fun fact, please give to WAMC so we can come back from this drive stronger than ever.

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Drivers Licens/ce To Kill

2. Los Angeles Angels in America

3. Breaking Bad Company

4. Las Vegas Raiders of the Lost Ark

5. Westminster Abbey Road

Extra credit

1. Judy Chicago Sun-Times