Any Questions #678: "Ends with 'mb'"

Last week's challenge

Start with the name of a legendary college basketball coach. Replace two consecutive letters in his name with an S, rearrange the new letters, and you can spell a name heard daily on the news. What are the names?

Answer: If you start with JOHN WOODEN and replace the HN with an S, you can spell DOW JONES.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: OUT LIKE A LAMB

On-air questions: According to the old saying, March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. And since this is our final show of March, our answers have decided to take that to heart: each correct answer this week will “go out like a lamb”, that is, it will end with the letters MB.

1. What two words complete the full title of the 1964 film Dr. Strangelove, Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love” what?

2. Performer Charles Stratton, who rose to prominence in the mid-1800s while working for circus magnate P.T. Barnum, used what alliterative stage name that referenced his diminutive stature?

3. Introduced in 1965, which cereal manufactured by Post, which consists of roughly-hexagonal-shaped pieces, was advertised in the 1970s and 1980s as having a “big big taste in a big big bite”?

4. What song closes out side three of Pink Floyd’s 1979 double album The Wall, the lyrics of which were inspired by band member Roger Waters’ experience with needing tranquilizers before a show in 1977?

5. Since the coffins of both the 18th U.S. president and his wife are above ground, “nobody” is technically the correct answer to the old riddle “Who is buried in” where?

Extra credit

1. What poetic term derives from the name of a form of verse that was often called “blame poetry” and was only later used as a way to measure a poem’s meter?

2. What unit of electrical charge is defined as the amount of charge delivered by one ampere of current in one second?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase GREEN THUMB. Rearrange the letters to spell the six-letter name of a spice and a four-letter word for a type of thing related to a spice. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. The Bomb

2. Tom Thumb

3. Honeycomb

4. “Comfortably Numb”

5. Grant’s Tomb

Extra credit

1. Iamb

2. Coulomb