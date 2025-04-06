Any Questions #679: "C-T"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase GREEN THUMB. Rearrange the letters to spell the six-letter name of a spice and a four-letter word for a type of thing related to a spice. What are the words?

Answer: NUTMEG, HERB

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “C-T”

On-air questions: This is our first show of April, a month celebrated annually by fans of “The Canterbury Tales” by Geoffrey Chaucer since the month is mentioned in the opening line of the 14th Century work. In honor of the Canterbury Tales, all of today’s correct answers have the initials C-T.

1. The parent company of which operation that began in 1847 also publishes the “Naperville Sun” and the “Lake County News-Sun”?

2. According to a 2022 piece by the New York Times about its demise based on a decision by Klondike’s parent company, what popular product was invented in Philadelphia in 1983?

3. Named for a trader who established posts in what is today Oklahoma, what route used after the Civil War was mainly for transporting cattle from Texas to Kansas?

4. Home to the Houses of Parliament, what city is the 13th most populated in Africa?

5. Winning her first in 2004, what actress has been nominated for the Best Actress Academy Award three times, most recently in 2020 for portraying a Daytime Emmy nominee?

Extra credit

1. After nominating him on July 1st of that year, George H.W. Bush was speaking of whom when he said that October “I have total confidence” in the choice?

This week's challenge

Just two songs by The Beatles fit tonight’s category, one a massive hit and the other a rarity that wasn’t reissued in full until 2017. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions1

. Chicago Tribune (the paper was still known as the Chicago Daily Tribune when it famously ran the erroneous headline Dewey Defeats Truman in 1948)

2. Choco Taco (creator Alan Draven said of the Choco Taco’s inspiration, “When you eat a sugar cone, you generally eat the nuts, chocolate, and ice cream on the top, and then when you get to the cone, you’re [only] eating ice cream and cone. With the Choco Taco you’re getting the ice cream, cone, nuts and chocolate with just about every bite.”

3. Chisholm Trail (the trail is said to have ended by 1889 as the railroads took prominence)

4. Cape Town, the legislative capital

5. Charlize Theron (Megyn Kelly)

Extra credit

1. Clarence Thomas