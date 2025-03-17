Any Questions #676: "Categories P-A-T"

Last week's challenge

What single from the biggest selling album of the year 2000 was released in the month it is still most associated with online?

Answer: “It’s Gonna Be Me”

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY:

On-air questions: Monday is St. Patrick’s Day. Before we drink some green beer and enjoy some corned beef and cabbage, let’s play a game of Categories. I’ll give you a category and you give me something in that category that begins with each of the letters P, A, and T.

1. Green foods

2. Words that end in “-ology”

3. Gemstones

4. Cities that have hosted the Summer Olympics

5. Words in the title of a Shakespeare play that are at least four letters long

Extra credit

1. Chemical elements whose names do not end in “-ium”

2. Movies that won the Academy Award for Best Picture that have one-word titles

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase GREEN SHAMROCK. Change one letter to a P and you can rearrange the result to spell the seven-letter name of a luxury car brand and a six-letter word that describes that brand. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Peas, peppers, pesto, pickles, pistachios / Apples, artichokes, arugula, asparagus, avocado / Tomatillos, tomatoes (among others)

2. Paleontology, phrenology / Anthology, anthropology, apology, archaeology, astrology / Tautology, technology, terminology, theology, topology, toxicology (among others)

3. Pearl, peridot / Agate, alexandrite, amber, amethyst, aquamarine / Topaz, tourmaline, turquoise

4. Paris / Amsterdam, Antwerp, Athens, Atlanta / Tokyo

5. Part, Pericles, Prince / About, All’s, Andronicus, Antony, Athens / Taming, Tempest, Timon, Titus, Troilus, Twelfth



Extra credit

1. Phosphorus / Antimony, argon, arsenic / Tennessine, tin, tungsten

2. Parasite, Patton, Platoon / Amadeus, Anora, Argo / Titanic