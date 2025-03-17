Any Questions #676: "Categories P-A-T"
Last week's challenge
What single from the biggest selling album of the year 2000 was released in the month it is still most associated with online?
Answer: “It’s Gonna Be Me”
THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY:
On-air questions: Monday is St. Patrick’s Day. Before we drink some green beer and enjoy some corned beef and cabbage, let’s play a game of Categories. I’ll give you a category and you give me something in that category that begins with each of the letters P, A, and T.
1. Green foods
2. Words that end in “-ology”
3. Gemstones
4. Cities that have hosted the Summer Olympics
5. Words in the title of a Shakespeare play that are at least four letters long
Extra credit
1. Chemical elements whose names do not end in “-ium”
2. Movies that won the Academy Award for Best Picture that have one-word titles
This week's challenge
Start with the phrase GREEN SHAMROCK. Change one letter to a P and you can rearrange the result to spell the seven-letter name of a luxury car brand and a six-letter word that describes that brand. What are the words?
ANSWERS
On-air questions
1. Peas, peppers, pesto, pickles, pistachios / Apples, artichokes, arugula, asparagus, avocado / Tomatillos, tomatoes (among others)
2. Paleontology, phrenology / Anthology, anthropology, apology, archaeology, astrology / Tautology, technology, terminology, theology, topology, toxicology (among others)
3. Pearl, peridot / Agate, alexandrite, amber, amethyst, aquamarine / Topaz, tourmaline, turquoise
4. Paris / Amsterdam, Antwerp, Athens, Atlanta / Tokyo
5. Part, Pericles, Prince / About, All’s, Andronicus, Antony, Athens / Taming, Tempest, Timon, Titus, Troilus, Twelfth
Extra credit
1. Phosphorus / Antimony, argon, arsenic / Tennessine, tin, tungsten
2. Parasite, Patton, Platoon / Amadeus, Anora, Argo / Titanic