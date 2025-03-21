Any Questions #677: "Seeds"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase GREEN SHAMROCK. Change one letter to a P and you can rearrange the result to spell the seven-letter name of a luxury car brand and a six-letter word that describes that brand. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the K to a P, you can spell PORSCHE and GERMAN.

On-air questions: One of the biggest weeks in sports is continuing today. The NCAA basketball tournament, March Madness, is continuing with its trademark mix of buzzer beaters and upsets on the road to the Final Four. A big part of picking the bracket is, of course, the seeding, from 1 to 16 in each of four regions. In honor of March Madness, all of today’s correct answers include a seed number you will find on your brackets.

1. The first film directed by John Hughes, what 1984 comedy filmed in Illinois features both Joan and John Cusack in small roles?

2. Also known as Jane Hopper after being adopted by Hawkins Police Chief Jim Hopper, what “Stranger Things” character portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown got her name from her place among test subjects in a secretive lab?

3. Aptly premiering in the U.K., what Broadway sensation includes the songs “Don’t Lose Ur Head,” “Ex-Wives,” and “Haus of Holbein”?

4. What number appears in the titles of a sitcom about the sprawling Bradford family that debuted in 1977, the first animated film by Adam Sandler that debuted for the holidays in 2002, and a 1988 film set during and after the 1919 World Series?

5. What number appears in an album title by Pearl Jam and song titles by Led Zeppelin and Third Eye Blind?

Extra credit

1. According to the bible, there is the same number of apostles and distinct tribes of Israel. What is it?

This week's challenge

Start with the name of a legendary college basketball coach. Replace two consecutive letters in his name with an S, rearrange the new letters, and you can spell a name heard daily on the news. What are the names?



ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. “Sixteen Candles” (In 2022 it was announced Selena Gomez was producing a TV spinoff called “Fifteen Candles,” about which the movie’s star Molly Ringwald said she was “so happy.”)

2. Eleven (Season Five, the last and final “Stranger Things” season, is expected to be released by Netflix this year)

3. SIX, the musical about the many wives of Henry VIII

4. Eight (“Eight is Enough,” “Eight Crazy Nights,” and “Eight Men Out”)

5. Ten (“Ten,” “Ten Years Gone,” “Ten Days Late”

Extra credit

1. Twelve