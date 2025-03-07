Any Questions #675: "In The Year 2000"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase FEBRUARY IS DONE. Drop one letter and you can rearrange the result to spell the five-letter last name of a recent political officeholder and an eight-letter hyphenated word that describes his most recent term in office. What are the words?

Answer: If you drop the S, you can spell BIDEN, FOUR-YEAR

On-air questions: OK, Mike. Sunday was the Academy Awards, hosted for the first time by former late night host Conan O’Brien. As the debate over this year’s Best Picture winner continues, this week we’ll pay homage to a long-running Conan bit with a show called “In The Year 2000.”

1. The year 2000 featured what alliterative happening in the baseball playoffs, the most recent of 14 occurrences that began at the Polo Grounds in 1921?

2. In a November 2000 story, the New York Times was referring to what two-word phrase when it wrote: “the principal shortcoming of the cheap and popular punch-card voting systems by which more than a third of all American votes are cast have been a consistent but mostly local headache for election officers for decades”?

3. Released 24 years before its sequel, what 2000 film has its roots in a 1972 motorcycle trip taken by screenwriter David Franzoni, who said of his trek, “Everywhere I went in Europe there were arenas.”?

4. Charting on the Billboard Top 100 and remaining the group’s only U.S. hit to this day, what song that went on to win the Grammy for Best Dance Recording includes the line “Get back, Gruffy, back Scruffy”?

Extra credit

1. Two years before directing “Bowling For Columbine,” Michael Moore filmed a music video that caused Wall Street to close early on January 26, 2000 for what band?

2. Released a day after its longtime writer and illustrator died on February 12, 2000, what included a typing dog, a misbegotten field goal attempt, and other iconic scenes from its 50-year run?

This week's challenge

What single from the biggest selling album of the year 2000 was released in the month it is still most associated with online?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Subway Series (the Yankees defeated the Mets in five games in their only World Series meeting to date)

2. Hanging chads

3. “Gladiator”

4. “Who Let The Dogs Out” by Baha Men

Extra credit

1. Rage Against the Machine

2. The final “Peanuts” strip by Charles Schulz