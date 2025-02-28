Any Questions #674: "28th Place"

Last week's challenge

When including its geographic moniker, only two current NBA teams of 30 include the letters N, B, and A. Which teams?

Answer: Portland Trailblazers, Minnesota Timberwolves

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: 28TH PLACE

On-air questions: OK, Ian: today is the 28th day of February, and as a way to see out the month I’ve brought some questions about other things that are 28 in one way or another.

1. Currently, the 28th longest-running Broadway musical is a show which had just over 2500 performances between April of 2001 and April of 2007, was adapted from a 1967 film of the same name, and starred Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick in the lead roles. Which musical is it?

2. The 28th Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles in 1956. That year’s Best Picture winner, Marty, was the first such winner in a decade to have also won which other prestigious award given at the Cannes Film Festival?

3. The 28th parallel north is the circle of latitude on the earth that is 28 degrees north of the equator. In addition to passing through northern Africa, Spain, and Florida, the parallel also passes just north of the summit of which mountain on the Nepal-China border?

4. Instead of having all teams start at the same starting line, the 28th season of which globetrotting reality show contacted the pairs at their respective homes and told them to go to the nearest airport and fly to a monument in Mexico City where they would find their first clue?

5. Updated last year, Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 greatest songs of all time includes at number 28 a song titled “Once in a Lifetime” from the 1980 album Remain in Light by which band?

Extra credit

1. Co-managed between the Oglala Lakota tribe and the National Park Service, Badlands National Park is the 28th largest U.S. National Park and is in which state?

2. The motto of the 28th Summer Olympic Games, held in 2004, was “Welcome home”, a reference to the Games’ return to which European city?



This week's challenge

Start with the phrase FEBRUARY IS DONE. Drop one letter and you can rearrange the result to spell the five-letter last name of a recent political officeholder and an eight-letter hyphenated word that describes his most recent term in office. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. The Producers

2. Palme d’Or

3. Mount Everest

4. The Amazing Race

5. Talking Heads

Extra credit

1. South Dakota

2. Athens, Greece