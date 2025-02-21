Any Questions #673: "NBA Greats"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase LOVE TRIANGLE. Rearrange the letters to spell the five-letter name of a part of the human body and the seven-letter name of a fruit. What are the words?

Answer: LIVER, TANGELO

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “Also an NBA Great”

On-air questions: OK, Mike. Sunday was the annual NBA all-star game, capping off a weekend of festivities celebrating the sport’s brightest lights. In honor of the game, tonight’s show is all about some of basketball’s greats. All of tonight’s correct answers are also last names you’ll find the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, which actually included 76 names due to a tie.

1. Named for the last Founding Father to serve as president of the United States, what policy holds that the U.S. opposes European colonization in the Americas?

2. Also known as the Hashemite Kingdom, what nation is bordered by Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Israel?

3. Born in Hillsborough in 1804, who became the namesake of a college founded in Rindge, about 32 miles to the south, 158 years later?

4. With one winning an Academy Award at the age of 10 for it, the cast of the 1973 film “Paper Moon” features two members of what family?

5. After running for 357 episodes starting in 1978, including a famous cliffhanger, a television series about which family returned for 40 episodes on TNT starting in 2012?

Extra credit

1. Playing from 2002 until 2022, what member of the official list of the 15 greatest WNBA players shares her last name with, but is unrelated to, a member of the NBA 75?

This week's challenge

When including its geographic moniker, only two current NBA teams of 30 include the letters N, B, and A. Which teams?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Monroe Doctrine/Earl Monroe

2. Jordan/Michael Jordan

3. Franklin Pierce/Paul Pierce

4. Tatum and Ryan O’Neal/Shaquille O’Neal

5. The Ewings of “Dallas”/Patrick Ewing

Extra credit

1. Sue Bird/Larry Bird