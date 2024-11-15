Any Questions #662: "Something of Something"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase PRESIDENTIAL. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two words, one singular and one plural, for places known for their food. What are the words?

Answer: DELI, PANTRIES

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: SOMETHING OF SOMETHING

On-air questions: On November 15, 1777, the Continental Congress ratified the Articles of Confederation. The document was a precursor to the U.S. Constitution, and it went into effect some four years later after it was ratified by the original thirteen U.S. states. To commemorate the signing of that document, each correct answer this week will be of the form “___ of ___”.

1. Based on a 2001 novel by Yann Martel, what 2012 film directed by Ang Lee tells the story of a young boy who, after a shipwreck, is stranded in the Pacific Ocean with a Bengal tiger?

2. “Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived” is a mnemonic for remembering the fates of the six women who were once married to Henry VIII. Both of the women he divorced are known by names that fit this week’s category. Who are they?

3. Which scientific constant, equal to 299,792,458 meters per second, denotes the upper limit of how fast energy can travel through space and is represented by the letter c, perhaps most famously in an equation developed by Albert Einstein?

4. What location in the English Channel has been the site of numerous music festivals, the first group of which took place between 1968 and 1970, with the 1970 festival having an estimated attendance between 600,000 and 700,000 people?

5. In May of 2023, Vanna White relinquished her duties at the puzzle board while she competed as a contestant on the celebrity edition of which long-running game show?

Extra credit

1. What substance, also called nacre, is produced by mollusks as an inner layer of their shell?

2. Named for the German scientist who discovered them in 1869, what name is given to the regions of the pancreas that contain its endocrine cells?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase PRINCE OF WALES. Rearrange the letters to spell a four-letter word for something you see when the weather gets cold and a nine-letter word for something you might use when the weather gets cold. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Life of Pi

2. Catherine of Aragon, Anne of Cleves

3. Speed of light

4. Isle of Wight

5. Wheel of Fortune



Extra credit

1. Mother of pearl

2. Islets of Langerhans