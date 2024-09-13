Any Questions #655: "Back to school"

Last week's challenge

Start with the word TEENAGER, like this show. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a two-word product that some people count on for its health benefits. What is it?

Answer: GREEN TEA

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: BACK TO SCHOOL

On-air questions: It’s back to school time yet again! Our questions this week are hopping on the bus to go back to school also: each of them will end with the name of a college or university.

1. The 1991 film Fried Green Tomatoes, 1995’s Dolores Claiborne, and Primary Colors from 1998 are three of the movies in the filmography of which actress?

2. Which political and economic coalition began with six members, including Belgium, France, and Italy, and is currently comprised of 27 nations with Croatia joining in 2013?

3. Who collaborated with Andrew Lloyd Webber on the Broadway musical Evita, with Alan Menken on the musical version of Aladdin and with Elton John on the musical version of The Lion King?

4. Which actress starred as identical cousins in a 1960s sitcom whose title included her name, one year after winning an Academy Award for her role in the film The Miracle Worker?

5. Airing on Nickelodeon from 1993 to 1995, which series was a competition between six teams of kids, including the Green Monkeys and the Purple Parrots, who competed to retrieve historical artifacts by answering questions and performing physical challenges?



Extra credit

1. What is the alliterative name of the racehorse that won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 2008?

2. Which comic book character founds a school for gifted youngsters located in Westchester County, New York?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase MARIST COLLEGE. Rearrange the letters to spell a six-letter word for instruments you often find in orchestras and a seven-letter word for a musical style. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Kathy Bates

2. European Union

3. Tim Rice

4. Patty Duke

5. Legends of the Hidden Temple



Extra credit

1. Big Brown

2. Charles Xavier