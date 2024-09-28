Any Questions #657: "Name that TV series"

Last week's challenge

Start with the name SHAKESPEARE. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of a former baseball stadium and the last name of a baseball Hall of Famer. Who are they?

Answer: SHEA and SPEAKER

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: NAME THAT TELEVISION SERIES #2

On-air questions: The fall TV season is once again getting underway. To commemorate both old shows returning and new shows airing for the first time, this week we’ll once again test your knowledge of episode titles. I’ll give you the titles of three episodes and you tell me which series they are from. And since the Emmy Awards aired recently, each correct answer will be a series that has won the Emmy Award for either Outstanding Drama Series or Outstanding Comedy Series.

1. “Dorothy’s New Friend” / “Rose’s Big Adventure” / “Sophia’s Choice”

2. “Queen Victoria Syndrome” / “Margaretology” / “The Balmoral Test”

3. “Ted Baxter's Famous Broadcasters' School” / “Rhoda Morgenstern: Minneapolis to New York” / “Love Is All Around”

4. “Live from Studio 6H” / “The Ballad of Kenneth Parcell” / “Mrs. Donaghy”

5. “Day 2: 9:00 am – 10:00 am” / “Day 5: 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm” / “Day 8: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm”

Extra credit

1. "Peter and the Debutante" / "Davy and Fern" / "Micky and the Outer Space Creatures"

2. "McKenzie, Brackman, Barnum & Bailey" / "Goldilocks and the Three Barristers" / "Open Heart Perjury"

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase NEW EPISODES. Change one letter to a B and you can rearrange the result to spell the five-letter name of a U.S. state capital and the six-letter name of a European country. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. The Golden Girls

2. The Crown

3. The Mary Tyler Moore Show

4. 30 Rock

5. 24



Extra credit

1. The Monkees

2. L.A. Law