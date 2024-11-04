Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase SECOND POSITION. Change one letter to an X and you can spell a six-letter word for things that are hazardous to humans and an eight-letter word for what you would probably be if you ingested them. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the C to an X, you can spell TOXINS and POISONED.



THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: SERIES #13

On-air questions: The 2024 Major League Baseball World Series happened this week. We hope that your favorite team was in the World Series this year, and if they weren’t, that they are very soon. We also continue the tradition of our annual series show. To remind everyone how this works: I’ll name some things that form a series or a part of one, and you name the missing item in the list. In some cases, there may be more than one item that works in the series.

1. Solid green with a 6, solid maroon with a 7, _____, yellow striped with a 9, blue striped with a 10

2. This show; _____; the Super Bowl; Martin Luther King, Jr., Day; Mardi Gras

3. Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.; The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle; _____; Darkness on the Edge of Town; The River

4. The Alien franchise, the Scream franchise, the Indiana Jones franchise, the Lethal Weapon franchise, _____

5. Horse, cow, goat, dog, cat, bird, spider, _____

Extra credit

1. Dukakis, Bush, Dole, Gore, _____, McCain, Romney

2. Saturday Night Live, Day by Day, Seinfeld, Watching Ellie, The New Adventures of Old Christine, _____

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase THE MISSING PART. Change one letter to an N and you can rearrange the result to spell the five-letter name and the nine-letter name of two internal body parts: one on the upper half of the body and one on the lower half, respectively. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Black with an 8 (billiard balls)

2. e.g., Saturday Night Live (something that happens on a Saturday)

3. Born to Run (Bruce Springsteen albums)

4. e.g., The Godfather franchise (any franchise with three films)

5. Fly (animals swallowed in “There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly”)

Extra credit

1. Kerry (losing major party candidate in U.S. presidential elections)

2. Veep (television series starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus)