Any Questions #656: "F-'all'"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase MARIST COLLEGE. Rearrange the letters to spell a six-letter word for instruments you often find in orchestras and a seven-letter word for a musical style. What are the words?

Answer: CELLOS and RAGTIME



THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: ALMOST F“ALL”

On-air questions: OK, Mike. If you’re team sweaters and pumpkin spice, good news: the season of leaf-peeping and New York Jets-based disappointment is upon us. The first day of autumn is Saturday, and to celebrate, I’ve brought a fall-based quiz. Each of today’s correct answers will include the letters “a-l-l” in order.

1. Taking its name from the same company known today for its mason jars, what college in Muncie counts David Letterman, “Garfield” creator Jim Davis and Major League pitcher Zach Plesac among its famous graduates?

2. In the name of the stadium home to the Pirates and Steelers until 2000, which namesake fits the category?

3. With both iterations featuring Linda Gray, what same-named television series aired on CBS from 1978 through 1991 before being rebooted on TNT from 2012 through 2014?

4. One year younger than another Nabisco creation, the Oreo, what snack is only available from September through March, apparently due to the historic need for the products to be kept cool in an era before refrigerated trucking?

5. What Shakespeare play, the only one that fits tonight’s category, features a doctor’s daughter Helena and a count named Bertram?

Extra credit:

1. Opened in 1992, what location four miles from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport features a Benihana restaurant, the Crayola Experience + Store, and two Champs, American Eagle and Build-a-Bear locales apiece?

This week's challenge

Start with the name SHAKESPEARE. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of a former baseball stadium and the last name of a baseball Hall of Famer. Who are they?



ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Ball State (and the football rivalry game between Ball State and Northern Illinois is known as the Battle for the Bronze Stalk)

2. Alleghany River (Three Rivers Stadium was named for the Ohio, the Monongahela, and the Alleghany)

3. Dallas (Gray portrayed Sue Ellen Ewing)

4. Mallomars (According an NPR report, 95 percent of the snacks first sold in New Jersey in 1913 are sold in the Northeast)

5. All’s Well That Ends Well (A 2011 performance by Shakespeare In The Park featured André Holland of “Moonlight” fame as Bertram)

Extra credit:

1. Mall of America