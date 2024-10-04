Any Questions #658: "Oct/o/ber"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase NEW EPISODES. Change one letter to a B and you can rearrange the result to spell the five-letter name of a U.S. state capital and the six-letter name of a European country. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the P to a B you can spell BOISE and SWEDEN.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “Oct”o“ber”

On-air questions: This is our first show of October, a time for the baseball postseason, fun size candy bars, and of course the fall Fund Drive here at WAMC. In honor of the new month, tonight all the correct answers include either “Oct” or “Ber” in order.



1. Nearly 500 miles apart, what two European capitals from neighboring countries fit tonight’s category?

2. What four-word question was posed by Henry Stanley near Lake Tanganyika in late 1871, capping an expedition to locate an explorer and missionary who had not been heard from since heading to Africa more than four years earlier?

3. A founder of the Berliner Ensemble in 1949, which is still active today, what playwright is best known for works like “Mother Courage and Her Children” and “The Threepenny Opera”?

4. Recently a grandmother for the first time at age 49, according to the “New York Post,” Nadya Suleman, mother of Jonah, Nariyah, Josiah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Noah, Jeremiah and Makai and six other children is better known by what nickname?

5. Nominated for three Best Supporting Actress Academy Awards, including a win for a 2011 film for which Viola Davis and Jessica Chastain were also nominated, what actress made her screen debut as a nurse in 1996’s “A Time To Kill” ?

Extra credit:

1. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, what now 94-year-old executive was celebrated for building “an empire and a whole new sound from the ground up” despite racial barriers?

This week's challenge

Start with the words OCTAVIA SPENCER. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two words heard in a courtroom that both with C. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Bern and Berlin (Bern is the administrative capital, while Lausanne is the judicial capital of Switzerland)

2. “Doctor Livingstone, I presume?” (Stanley was sent by the New York Herald to find Livingstone two years earlier; Livingstone died in 1873 while searching for the source of the Nile)

3. Bertolt Brecht

4. Octomom

5. Octavia Spencer (Spencer was working on casting for the film and asked director Joel Schumacher if she could read for a different part before portraying Sandra Bullock’s nurse)

Extra credit:

1. Berry Gordy