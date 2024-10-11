Any Questions #659: "Seconds"

Last week's challenge

Start with the words OCTAVIA SPENCER. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two words heard in a courtroom that both start with C. What are they?

Answer: CAVEAT and CONSPIRE

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: SECONDS

On-air questions: This is our second show of October and our questions are taking their cue from that fact. This week, I’ve brought questions about seconds of various sorts: sequels, successors, follow-ups and runners-up.

1. The oldest Major League Baseball stadium still in use today is Fenway Park, which opened in 1912. Which is the second-oldest MLB ballpark, which opened on April 23, 1914?

2. The most recent U.S. president to have more than one vice president during his time in office was Richard Nixon. Nixon’s first VP was Spiro Agnew. Who was his second VP, serving from December of 1973 to August of 1974?

3. Director Jane Campion’s first nomination for Best Director came in 1993 for the film The Piano. For which 2021 film did Campion receive her second Best Director nomination?

4. The outermost layer of the earth is called the crust. What word is used for the second layer of the earth, which begins just under the crust?

5. In the NATO phonetic alphabet, the first letter alphabetically that is represented by a five-letter word is B, which is represented by the word “Bravo”. What is the next letter alphabetically that is represented by a five-letter word?

Extra credit

1. On August 1, 1981, the first music video played on MTV was for “Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles. The second video played was for the song “You Better Run” by what singer?

2. The most populous Canadian province is Ontario, with around 16 million residents. With a population of around 9 million, which Canadian province is the second most populous?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase SECOND POSITION. Change one letter to an X and you can spell a six-letter word for things that are hazardous to humans and an eight-letter word for what you would probably be if you ingested them. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Wrigley Field

2. Gerald Ford

3. The Power of the Dog

4. Mantle

5. D

Extra credit

1. Pat Benatar

2. Quebec