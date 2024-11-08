Any Questions #661: "After the Election"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase THE MISSING PART. Change one letter to an N and you can rearrange the result to spell the five-letter name and the nine-letter name of two internal body parts: one on the upper half of the body and one on the lower half, respectively. What are the words?

Answer: If you change a T to an N, you can spell SPINE and HAMSTRING.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: AFTER THE ELECTION

On-air questions: OK, Mike. Tuesday, maybe you heard, was election day and now we’re finally past one of the most anticipated votes in history. In honor that achievement, all of today’s correct answers fall after the word “Election” alphabetically.

1. “From Here To The Great Unknown,” a memoir released this fall that had to be finished by actor Riley Keough, takes its name from a line in the song “Where No One Stands Alone,” recorded for a gospel album in 1966 by which singer?

2. What name is shared by a boxing equipment company founded in 1910 and a rapper and singer who fronted House of Pain before his breakthrough solo album, 1998’s “Whitey Ford Sings The Blues”?

3. Found on the Horn of Africa, what country whose capital is Asmara shares its longest border with a second nation, capital Addas Ababa, that also fits tonight’s category?

4. What word appears in the titles of two made-for-TV movies from 1984 and 1985, the second of which centers on the titular Battle For Endor and stars Warwick Davis, like the first?

5. The most famous work so far from Hollywood impresarios known as “The Daniels,” what 2022 film led to Jamie Lee Curtis’ first Academy Award nomination and win?

Extra credit

1. What word appears in the names of a TV series that aired on CBS for 154 episodes from 2012 through 2019 and a TV series that debuted on ABC in 2021 and is currently in its fourth season?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase PRESIDENTIAL. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two words, one singular and one plural, for places known for their food. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Elvis Presley

2. Everlast

3. Eritrea (Ethiopia)

4. “Ewok”

5. “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which won Best Picture

Extra credit

1. “Elementary” (“Elementary” and “Abbott Elementary”)