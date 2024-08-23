Any Questions #652: "Little/League"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase THE LARGEST ONE. Change one letter to an S and you can rearrange the result to spell the nickname of an NFL team and the nickname of an NBA team. What are the words?

Answer: If you change a T to an S you can spell HORNETS and EAGLES.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: LITTLE/LEAGUE

On-air questions: OK, Mike. Today is the anniversary of the first Little League World Series championship game. On this date in 1947, a team from Williamsport, Pa., Maynard, defeated Lock Haven 16-7 to win the title. Today there are more than 6,500 leagues in the U.S. and in more than 80 countries. In honor of Little League, all of today’s correct answers include either “Little” or “League.”

1. What book published in 1868 was eventually followed by an 1886 sequel called “Jo’s Boys, And How They Turned Out”?

2. In existence from 1920 until 1946, what federation whose last new addition was Egypt grew to 58 members at its largest?

3. A “New York Times” obituary from 2020 noted what man, last name Penniman, was “crucial in upping the voltage from high-powered R&B into the similar, yet different, guise of rock ’n’ roll” ?

4. Also appearing in the 1875 novel “The Mysterious Island,” a character who shares a name with a Disney sea creature debuted in what 1870 book?

5. Based on a 1960 Roger Corman film, what musical, later adapted into a different 1986 movie, features songs such as “Suddenly, Seymour,” “Grow for Me,” and “Suppertime”?

Extra credit:

1. Debuting on HBO in 2017, what series based on a novel by an Australian author features Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright?

This week's challenge

Start with the name WILLIAMSPORT. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a familiar household item and a New York college. What are the words?



ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. “Little Women” (Jo of course is sister Jo March from “Little Women”)

2. The League of Nations (The U.S. never joined the League of Nations despite strong support from President Wilson)

3. Little Richard (Little Richard was among the all-star roster of inaugural Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees in 1986 and was inducted by Roberta Flack)

4. “20,000 Leagues Under The Sea” was the first appearance of Captain Nemo by Jules Verne

5. “Little Shop of Horrors” (And during the 2003 Broadway version, Joey Fatone of N*SYNC fame was a replacement cast member as Seymour)

Extra credit:

1. “Big Little Lies”