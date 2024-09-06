Any Questions #654: "Crosswords Again"

Last week's challenge

Start with the name DONNA SUMMER. Rearrange the letters to spell a six-letter hyphenated adjective that can precede the word “band” and a five-letter word for things often found in a band. What are the words?

Answer: DRUMS, ONE-MAN.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY:

On-air questions: OK, Mike. Today is the start of our show’s 13th season. And real Any Questions heads know it all started because of crosswords. In honor of our origins and our lucky 13th season, today I’ve brought some crossword clues to celebrate. And all of today’s answers appeared in “New York Times” crosswords.

1. From 2021, 13 letters: NOTED U.S. ROCK GROUP, referring to a site about 200 miles from Pierre?

2. From 2005, nine-letters starting with: LAST PERSON, PROFESSIONALLY?

3. From 2019, a five-letter answer: COUNTRY WHOSE NAME ANAGRAMS TO AN ISLAND WHEN ITS FOURTH LETTER IS DOUBLED, and as an extra hint I’ll tell you that the country is relatively close to us while the island is definitely not.

4. A seven-letter answer, clued in 2004 as JUPITER’S HOME and in 1997 as KEY SETTING?

5. A six-letter answer, clued in 1996 as IT’S NAMED FOR THE DUKE OF YORK and in 2014 as EASTERN TERMINUS OF THE ERIE CANAL?

Extra credit:

1. Seven-letter word clued as slang for SNATCHED UP that first appeared this January, what word is thought to have been coined by “Simpsons” writer George Meyer?

This week's challenge

Start with the word TEENAGER, like this show. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a two-word product that some people count on for its health benefits. What is it?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. MOUNT RUSHMORE

2. SHOEMAKER (The answer also works as a clue for a different answer, JOCKEY)

3. HAITI (TAHITI)

4. FLORIDA

5. ALBANY



Extra credit:

1. YOINKED