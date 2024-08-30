Any Questions #653: "The End Of Summer"

Last week's challenge

Start with the name WILLIAMSPORT. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a familiar household item and a New York college. What are the words?

Answer: PILLOW and MARIST

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: THE END OF SUMMER

On-air questions: Tomorrow is the last day of August, and that means that summer is coming to a close. This week, our questions are also preparing for the end of the season: each correct answer will end with the letters MER, just like the word “summer.”

1. Who recently became the longest-serving U.S. senator from New York, surpassing Daniel Patrick Moynihan and Jacob Javits?

2. What portmanteau was coined in reference to the simultaneous release of two films on July 21, 2023?

3. The country of Norway has been the site of the Winter Olympics twice: in 1952, the Games were in Oslo and in 1994 they were hosted by which city?

4. Which actor’s on-screen credits include Captain von Trapp in The Sound of Music, Rudyard Kipling in The Man Who Would Be King, and Harlan Thrombey in Knives Out?

5. Who was sometimes referred to as “Grandma Freud” and once said “anything that two consenting adults do in the privacy of their bedroom or kitchen floor is all right with me”?

Extra credit

1. Which progressive rock trio is famous for their interpretations of classical music pieces and for their 1973 album Brain Salad Surgery, which features a cover created by artist H.R. Giger?

2. What cocktail is made from amaretto, Southern Comfort, sloe gin, and orange juice?

This week's challenge

Start with the name DONNA SUMMER. Rearrange the letters to spell a six-letter hyphenated adjective that can precede the word “band” and a five-letter word for things often found in a band. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Chuck Schumer

2. Barbenheimer

3. Lillehammer

4. Christopher Plummer

5. Dr. Ruth Westheimer

Extra credit

1. Emerson, Lake, and Palmer

2. Alabama Slammer