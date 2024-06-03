Any Questions #642: "Clocks"

Last week's challenge

Continuing the theme, name a president buried in Albany who won three Grand Slam singles titles.

Answer: Chester Alan Arthur

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: CLOCKS

On-air questions: On May 31, 1859, the clock at the British Houses of Parliament was completed and began keeping time. Originally known simply as the Clock Tower, the structure was renamed the Elizabeth Tower in 2012 for the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. The tower is also commonly referred to as Big Ben, although, technically speaking, that name applies only to the bell in the tower. To commemorate the completion of the Great Clock of Westminster, this week’s questions are about clocks.

1. From 1979 to 1980, the game show Beat the Clock, on which contestants attempted to complete stunts within a set time limit, was hosted by Monty Hall. Later in 1980, Hall would host a new syndicated version of which game show that he co-created and began hosting in 1963?

2. A 24-hour-long movie titled The Clock is a supercut of images from films and television shows featuring clocks or watches that display every minute of every hour of the day. One of the scenes during the 6:28 pm section is that of Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis cleaning up in a roadside bathroom and Sarandon handing over her jewelry to an old man. This scene is from which 1991 film?

3. The 2012 album Clockwork Angels was the final of nineteen studio albums, a list which also includes 1981’s Moving Pictures and 1976’s 2112, by which Canadian rock trio?

4. “It is 90 seconds to midnight" is a message currently displayed on the website for the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in reference to a metaphorical timepiece intended to convey the threat of a global catastrophe. The timepiece is commonly known by what two-word name?

5. If a Monopoly board was superimposed over a clock face so that the GO space on the Monopoly board corresponded with the 12 on the clock face, what space on the Monopoly board would correspond with the 6?

Extra credit

1. According to Guinness World Records, since 1997, Schonachbach, Germany has been the home of the world’s largest example of which type of clock, known for its distinctive hourly chime, which is often accompanied by a small figure emerging from the clock?

2. The song “Five O’Clock World” was used in 1996 as the theme song for the second season of which ABC sitcom, set in Cleveland and named after its star, who played a fictional version of himself?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase INTERNAL CLOCK. Change one letter to an R and you can rearrange the result to spell the last names of two U.S. presidents. What are the names?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Let’s Make a Deal

2. Thelma and Louise

3. Rush

4. Doomsday clock

5. Free Parking

Extra credit

1. Cuckoo clock

2. The Drew Carey Show