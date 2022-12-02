Any Questions #573: “W”ORLD “C”UP

Last week's challenge

Start with a last name associated with this holiday. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of a top-5 pop hit from 1978. What is it?

Answer: YMCA (Macy)

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “W”ORLD “C”UP

On-air questions: OK, Ian: the 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing. The opening ceremonies were held on November 20, the same day as the first group stage matches and the tournament will end on December 18 when the championship match is played. This week, our questions are getting caught up in World Cup fever also: each correct answer will have the initials WC.

1. What type of dog has two breeds – the Pembroke and the Cardigan – that are each named for the county where they originated and had a long association with Queen Elizabeth II which began when the then-princess Elizabeth was given one by her father?

2. Founded in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas, what company is generally credited as the first fast-food hamburger chain and is known for its square hamburger “sliders”, which sold for five cents for the first eight years of the chain’s existence?

3. Although she won the Pulitzer Prize for her 1922 novel One of Ours, which author is perhaps better known for her other works about life on the Great Plains, including O Pioneers! and My Ántonia?

4. Although it has purportedly been used since ancient times, the modern version of what was invented in the 1930s by the JEM Rubber Company in Toronto, who approached, but were turned down by, practical joke inventor Samuel S. Adams, who thought the object wouldn’t sell because it was “too vulgar”?

5. In the board game Operation, a player can earn $200 for removing a pencil from the patient’s forearm in a procedure known as what?

Extra credit

1. Who was the first non-astronaut to receive the Ambassador of Exploration Award from NASA in recognition of his extensive reporting on the U.S. space program over the years, including his live coverage of the 1969 moon landing?

2. What scientific process includes infiltration, runoff, transpiration, and percolation?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase SOCCER MATCH. Rearrange the letters to spell two things you might add to a cup of coffee. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Welsh Corgi

2. White Castle

3. Willa Cather

4. Whoopee cushion

5. Writer’s Cramp

Extra credit

1. Walter Cronkite

2. Water cycle