Any Questions #572: "Holiday Shopping"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase TIME CHANGES. Add a letter, then rearrange the result to spell a six-letter word for something that sticks to other things and a six-letter word for something you might use to get something unstuck from something else. What are the words?

Answer: If you add an L, you can spell MAGNET and CHISEL.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: HOLIDAY SHOPPING

On-air questions: OK, Mike, this is our last show before Thanksgiving and the frenzied holiday shopping season that kicks off with Black Friday and cyber Monday. According to one study, Americans spent $9 billion on Black Friday last year, which was actually a decrease! In honor of the onset of the holiday season, today we’ll go shopping for some gifts. I’ll describe it, you tell me what it is.

1. Published in 1960 with events taking place in fictional Maycomb County, Alabama, it was adapted into a 1962 film and a 2018 Broadway play.

2. Known outside of North America as the Mega Drive, what now retro gaming system debuted in North America in 1989 and featured as its highest-selling games Sonic The Hedgehog, which came with the console, and its sequel?

3. Popular brands of this possible holiday purchase normally tuned G-C-E-A include Martin, Ohana Music, and Kala.

4. If you are hoping to look like El Duderino, if you’re not into the whole brevity thing, the original Westerley, which debuted in 1972 and now retails for $249, with the original color, weight and ring zipper.

5. If you have some extra dough to spend, the 1948-49 Leaf #79 Jackie Robinson, the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket #144 Tom Brady, and the 1979 O-Pee-Chee #18 Wayne Gretzky, for example.

Extra credit

1. +, -, x or =; IV

This week's challenge

Start with a last name associated with this holiday. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of a top-5 pop hit from 1978. What is it?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee; if you buy a copy, it’ll be one of 750,000 sold every year

2. Sega Genesis; other best-selling games were Aladdin, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Mortal Kombat and NBA Jam

3. Ukulele (You could join the late George Harrison in your obsession; he was said to travel with two wherever he went and, according to the late Tom Petty, once left four for Petty at his house, saying “You never know when we might need ’em.)

4. A sweater (more precisely, the sweater Jeff Bridges’ character Jeffrey Lebowski wears in the Coen Brothers’ classic “The Big Lebowski”)

5. Sports cards (One of the most famous of all is the Topps 1952 Mickey Mantle rookie card, which sold for $12.6 million this summer)

Extra credit

1. Albums (these are albums by Ed Sheeran and Led Zeppelin)