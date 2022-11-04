Any Questions #570: "Mid/Term"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase BASEBALL GAME. Rearrange the letters to spell a type of tree and a type of dog. What are the words?

Answer: BEAGLE and BALSAM

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: MID/TERM

On-air questions: OK Mike, this is our last show before next week’s midterm elections. There are races for governor across the Northeast, plus every seat in the U.S. House. As usual, it has been a bitter election with vanishingly few swing seats. As we get ready for another late Tuesday night, our theme tonight is “mid/term.” Each correct answer will include either “mid” or “term.”

1. What 2004 film directed by Steven Spielberg stars Tom Hanks as a traveler from the fictional country of Krakozhia?

2. The Air Force is the Falcons, the Coast Guard is the Bears, and the Army is the Black Knights. What is Navy?

3. What word is missing from the following titles all from a film series that began in 1984? Salvation, Genisys, Dark Fate, and Rise of the Machines?

4. ______, Shame, The Satanic Verses

5. Bernard Hopkins held the title in IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO for 10 years; Marvelous Marvin Hagler for six years in the WBC, WBA and IBF. What is it?

Extra credit

1. In James Bond books and movies, the letter Q, for a character who runs research and development for the Secret Service, stands for what?

2. Commonly explained as the amount of water vapor in the air

This week's challenge

Start with the term ELECTION DAY. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two signs a driver might see. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. The Terminal, and if you enjoy the story about people making the airport home, please “Station Eleven”

2. Midshipmen (Navy football dates to 1891 and shares a claim on the 1926 national championship with a 9-0-1 record)

3. Terminator (I left off the most famous sequel, 1991’s “Judgment Day”; there is also a TV series from 2008 called “The Sarah Connor Chronicles”)

4. “Midnight’s Children” from 1981 by Salman Rushdie

5. Middleweight champion (boxing); as a bonus fact, a Cuban won the Olympic middleweight gold medal for three straight Olympics: 1992 and 1992 Ariel Hernandez, and in 2000 by Jorge Gutierrez

Extra credit

1. Quartermaster

2. Humidity