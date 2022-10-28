Any Questions #569: "Series No. 11"

Last week's challenge

Start with the name of retired Knick, Warrior, Celtic, Maverick and Spur David Lee. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of a popular film and video game series. What is it?

Answer: EVIL DEAD

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: SERIES #11

On-air questions: OK, Ian: Game 1 of the 2022 Major League Baseball World Series is tonight. As we always do, we hope that our listeners’ favorite teams are in the series and that they will emerge as champions. For us, the start of the World Series means it’s time again for our annual series category. As usual, I’ll give you a list of things that form a series (or part of one). Somewhere in the list will be a blank and you tell me what goes in that blank.

1. Arctic Circle, Tropic of Cancer, _____, Tropic of Capricorn, Antarctic Circle

2. Dodgers: 7, Giants: 8, Red Sox and Athletics: 9, Cardinals: 11, _____

3. Vanadium, _____, ytterbium, yttrium, zinc, zirconium

4. “Die Another Day” by Madonna, “You Know My Name” by Chris Cornell, “Another Way to Die” by Jack White and Alicia Keys, _____, “Writing’s on the Wall” by Sam Smith, “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish

5. Red Light, Green Light; removing shapes from honeycomb candy; tug of war; marbles; crossing a glass bridge, _____

Extra credit

1. Ge/is, Ex/us, Le/us, _____, De/my

2. 3 of 120 degrees each, _____, 5 of 108 degrees each, 6 of 120 degrees each, 7 of approximately 128.5 degrees each

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase BASEBALL GAME. Rearrange the letters to spell a type of tree and a type of dog. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Equator (Five major lines of latitude)

2. Yankees: 27 (Most World Series wins)

3. Xenon (Last 6 chemical elements alphabetically)

4. “Skyfall” by Adele (James Bond themes)

5. Squid game (Games in Squid Game)

Extra credit

1. Nu/rs (First two and last two letters in the names of the first five books of the Bible)

2. 4 of 90 degrees each (Measurement of angles of shapes from triangle to heptagon)