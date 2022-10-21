Any Questions #568: "N-B-A"

Last week's challenge

Take two of the answers to tonight’s questions and repeat the process: use the first name of one of them and the last name in another to form the name of another celebrity. Who is this third celebrity?

Answer: KRISTEN Bell and Martha STEWART

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: N-B-A

On-air questions: OK Mike, the new NBA season tipped off on Tuesday, with the 76ers facing the new-coach Celtics and the Lakers at Golden State. The 82-game season runs through April 9 before the playoffs get under way. The aforementioned Warriors are the defending champions and have played in six of the last eight Finals. In honor of the new season, tonight we’ll play categories. I’ll give you a category, and you give me an answer starting with N, B and A.

1. U.S. presidents

2. NBA cities

3. U.S. state capitals

4. Things you’ll find at a bar

5. Colleges that have reached men’s NCAA basketball tournament final

Extra credit

1. Mountain ranges

2. Musicals

This week's challenge

Start with the name of retired Knick, Warrior, Celtic, Maverick and Spur David Lee. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of a popular film and video game series. What is it?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Nixon, Biden, Buchanan, Bush, Bush, Adams, Adams, Arthur

2. New York, New Orleans, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta

3. Nashville, Bismarck, Boston, Boise, Augusta, Annapolis, Atlanta, Albany

4. Negroni, nip, nightcap, brandy, beer, bitters, aperitif, alcohol, aquavit

5. North Carolina, North Carolina State, Baylor, Butler, Arizona, Arkansas, Arizona State

Extra credit

1. Nelson, Newcastle, Blue, Atlas, Apennine Alps, Adirondacks, Andes

2. Newsies, Brigadoon, Big River, Billy Elliott, Aladdin, Ain’t Misbehavin’, American Idiot, Annie, Annie Get Your Gun, Anything Goes