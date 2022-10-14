Any Questions #567: "Celebrity Connections"

Last week's challenge

Think of the last name of a famous horror movie director. Drop a letter and you can spell the name of a famous spooky character from literature. What are the words?

Answer: Wes CRAVEN becomes Poe’s RAVEN

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: CELEBRITY CONNECTIONS

On-air questions: OK, Ian: I was in Los Angeles last week, and although I didn’t meet any celebrities, hopefully we can make some connections with the stars tonight. I’ll read you the descriptions of two celebrities. Take the first name of the first one and the last name of the second one to form the name of a third celebrity.

1. Take the first name of the documentary filmmaker who directed Super Size Me and the last name of the person who co-starred with Benedict Cumberbatch on the BBC series Sherlock to get the name of what actor?

2. Take the first name of the woman who played Rosemary Woodhouse in a 1968 film and the last name of the actor who portrayed the creative director at the advertising agency Sterling Cooper to get the name of what former member of the U.S. women’s national soccer team?

3. Take the first name of a late 18th-century First Lady and the last name of the singer of "Some Guys Have All the Luck" to get the name of what lifestyle guru?

4. Take the first name of the woman who earned a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination for Bridesmaids and the last name of the inventor who co-founded AT&T in 1885 to get the name of what actress?

5. Take the first name of the singer of the 1981 hit song "Mickey" and the last name of the singer of the 1971 song "Wild Night", to get the name of what author?

Extra credit

1. Take the first name of the leader of an American religious movement and the last name of the author of No Country for Old Men to get the name of what 1950's U.S. senator?

2. Take the first name of the singer of the 1999 song "Nookie" and the last name of the female co-star of the 1937 film Shall We Dance, to get what children's television star?

This week's challenge

Take two of the answers to tonight’s questions and repeat the process: use the first name of one of them and the last name in another to form the name of another celebrity. Who is this third celebrity?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Morgan Freeman (Morgan Spurlock + Martin Freeman)

2. Mia Hamm (Mia Farrow + Jon Hamm)

3. Martha Stewart (Martha Washington + Rod Stewart)

4. Kristen Bell (Kristen Wiig + Alexander Graham Bell)

5. Toni Morrison (Toni Basil + Van Morrison)

Extra credit

1. Joseph McCarthy (Joseph Smith + Cormac McCarthy)

2. Fred Rogers (Fred Durst + Ginger Rogers)