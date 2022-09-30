Any Questions #565: "Misleading Names"

Last week's challenge

Start with the word Cardinals. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the names of two famous record labels. What are they?

Answer: ISLAND and RCA

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: MISLEADING NAMES

On-air questions: Tomorrow is the first day of October. Before January and February were added to the Roman calendar, October was the eighth month of the year (hence the prefix “octo-”) but it’s now the tenth month. To commemorate the start of a month with a (now) misleading name, our questions this week are about other things with misleading names. I’ll give you some information about one of those things, and you tell me what I’m talking about.

1. It’s actually often gypsum or a form of calcium carbonate, both of which crumble easily and stick to rough surfaces, making them easy to erase

2. It’s actually a nerve in your forearm that runs near the ulna over a part of your humerus

3. It’s actually woven in Ecuador, but was often shipped to a certain isthmus before continuing on to its final destinations and later gained popularity when President Theodore Roosevelt was photographed wearing one at the construction site of a canal

4. It was actually fought mostly on an adjacent slope in Boston named after a man called Ebenezer Breed

5. It’s actually an archipelago with over 1,800 constituent parts located in New York and Ontario along the U.S.-Canada border in the Saint Lawrence River

Extra credit

1. It’s actually a rodent and is native to the Andes, not to a region in West Africa

2. It’s actually a process that involves soaking items in liquid solvents, albeit ones that don’t have any water in them

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase MISLEADING NAME. Change one letter to an F and you can rearrange the result to spell a two-word phrase (seven letters in each word) that names an activity that farmers and zookeepers do frequently. What is the phrase?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Chalk

2. Funny bone

3. Panama hat

4. Battle of Bunker Hill

5. Thousand Islands

Extra credit

1. Guinea pig

2. Dry cleaning