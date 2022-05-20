© 2022
Any Questions #547: "Five Or 20?"

Published May 20, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT
Last week's challenge
Start with the words CLOVER and RAINBOW. Change one letter to an N and you can rearrange the result to spell the names of three types of birds (three letters, five letters, and five letters). What are the words?
Answer: If you change the C to an N, you can spell OWL, RAVEN, and ROBIN.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: FIVE OR TWENTY?
On-air questions: Today is May 20th, or 5/20, and today's date inspired this week's questions. I'm going to give you the description of a list and a member of that list. You tell me if the thing I give you is number 5 in the list or number 20 in the list.

1. Countries of the world ranked by area: Brazil
2. Languages by number of speakers: Vietnamese
3. Films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by worldwide box office gross: Avengers: Age of Ultron
4. Presidential elections by number of electoral college votes received by the winner: Barack Obama in 2012
5. Models in the LEGO Architecture series by number of bricks: The White House

Extra credit
1. Olympic committees by number of all-time medals won (as of 2022): France
2. U.S. airports by number of passengers in 2020: Los Angeles International Airport

This week's challenge
Start with the phrase RANKED FIFTH. Change one letter to an N and you can rearrange the result to spell a five-letter word for a way to show gratitude and a six letter-word for someone you might show that gratitude toward. What are the words?

ANSWERS
On-air questions
1. 5
2. 20
3. 5
4. 20
5. 5

Extra credit

1. 5
2. 5

