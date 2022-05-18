Any Questions #546: Lucky Charms Marshmallow Shapes

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase COLLEGE GRAD. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of an instrument and the name of a weapon. What are they?

Answer: CELLO and DAGGER.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: LUCKY CHARMS MARSHMALLOW SHAPES

On-air questions: Today is Friday the 13th, a day thought by some people to be unlucky. Tonight we'll try to counteract some of that bad luck with some good luck: each question is inspired by one of the shapes of the marshmallows that are (as of recording) part of Lucky Charms breakfast cereal.

1. "The Terrible Thing That Happened at Our House", "When I Was Young in the Mountains", and "Pet Show!" are the three children's books that are reviewed on the July 1983 debut episode of what long-running literacy-themed PBS television series?

2. While there are similarly-named places in British Columbia, Wales, South Africa, and Tasmania, perhaps the most well-known geographical feature known as Horseshoe Falls sits along the course of what river?

3. Full Moon Fever, an album released in 1987, features the hit songs "I Won't Back Down", "Free Fallin'", and "Runnin' Down a Dream". It was the debut solo album by what singer?

4. Named for an establishment in Philadelphia and first appearing around the turn of the 20th century, the Clover Club is a cocktail made from gin, dry vermouth, lemon juice, an egg white, and raspberry syrup. Variations on the drink substitute for the raspberry syrup what other flavored red syrup used in a Tequila Sunrise and a Shirley Temple?

5. It was originally called the Badge of Military Merit, was established in 1782 by George Washington in Newburgh, New York, and is the oldest military award still given to members of the armed services. By what name do we know it today?

Extra credit

1. What author said in the preface to a collection of three of his novels, "The Moon and Sixpence is not, of course, a life of Paul Gauguin in the form of fiction"?

2. Among the four theatrical versions of the film A Star is Born, seven people have been nominated for one of the four major acting Academy Awards. How many of those seven have won the award?

This week's challenge

Start with the words CLOVER and RAINBOW. Change one letter to an N and you can rearrange the result to spell the names of three types of birds (three letters, five letters, and five letters). What are the words?

[CHANGE C TO N à OWL, RAVEN, ROBIN]

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Reading Rainbow

2. Niagara Falls

3. Tom Petty

4. Grenadine

5. Purple Heart

Extra credit

1. W. Somerset Maugham

2. Zero