530: "Contains A Unit of Measure"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase MATCHING LETTERS. Rearrange the letters to spell an eight-letter word for something found in the human body and a seven-letter word for what you might do with that body part so you don't injure it. What are the words?

Answer: LIGAMENT, STRETCH

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: Contains a unit of measure

On-air questions: OK, Mike: We’ve been hearing so much in recent weeks about the dreaded Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Speaking of microscopic things, the micron is a unit of length that equals one millionth of a meter. With not much else to say about the Omicron variant other than mask and vax, today I’ve brought a quiz whose answers also include a unit of measure.

1. Although he has appeared on screen in two major 1980s-based properties, the 2011 remake of “Footloose” and the forthcoming sequel to 1986’s “Top Gun,” what actor received widespread attention for his performance as a young jazz percussionist in 2014’s “Whiplash?”

2. Although there are four U.S. state capitals named after presidents, just one state is named for a president, admitted to the union in 1889. What is it?

3. Mother of Persephone, who is abducted into the underworld by Hades, and six other children, what Greek goddess of the harvest is the subject of a famous Homeric Hymn?

4. What character portrayed on screen by Boris Karloff in 1966, Jim Carrey in 2000 and Benedict Cumberbatch in 2018 first appeared in a 1957 book?

5. Originally going to be named Larry Lunar, what character has appeared in four Pixar films since 1995?

Extra credit

1. The West End Comedy Theatre was renamed in 2011 after what Nobel Prize winner born in 1930?

2. What 2005 film remake features Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and Burt Reynolds, who appeared in the 1974 original in Sandler’s role?

This week's challenge

Start with the name of a long-time major league baseball manager. Take the first letter of his last name and insert it into his first name, and you can spell a name often seen on a sign at baseball games. What are the words?

ANSWSERS

On-air questions

1. Miles Teller (Teller is scheduled to star in a new Paramount+ series called “The Offer” about the making of “The Godfather” film)

2. Washington (the state capitals are Jefferson City, Jackson, Madison and Lincoln)

3. Demeter (according to myth, Persephone spends half the year above ground and half in the underworld)

4. The Grinch (The Dr. Seuss character returned in a 1977 TV special called “Halloween is Grinch Night”)

5. Buzz Lightyear

Extra credit

1. Harold Pinter

2. “The Longest Yard

