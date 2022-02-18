534 "Movie Presidents"

Last week's challenge

Start with the names of the Olympic host cities GRENOBLE and SOCHI. Rearrange the letters to spell a two-word phrase (five letters, eight letters) that describes a person living in the apartment next door. What is the phrase?

Answer: CLOSE NEIGHBOR.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: PRESIDENTS IN MOVIES

On-air questions: OK Mike, Monday is Presidents Day. The holiday was originally meant to celebrate George Washington’s birthday, but was moved to the third Monday in February in 1971. In honor of Presidents Day, tonight we’ll turn to the silver screen. I’ll describe a movie president, you name the actor.

1. From last year, Janie Orlean, whose son Jason is her chief of staff and who meets her demise at the mouth of a bronteroc some 22,740 years into the future?

2. From a 1996 Tim Burton movie, President James Dale, who delivers a speech to a delegation of aliens, asking, “Why can’t we all just get along?” just before he is killed.

3. Speaking of aliens from 1996….from director Roland Emmerich, President Thomas Whitmore, who says in a pivotal address, “We are fighting for our right to live. To exist. And should we win the day, the Fourth of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day the world declared in one voice: "We will not go quietly into the night!" We will not vanish without a fight! We're going to live on! We're going to survive! Today we celebrate our Independence Day!”

4. From a 1997 film directed by Wolfgang Petersen, President James Marshall, a Vietnam veteran who speaks Russian but delivers the film’s most memorable line, “Get off my plane,” in English while throwing a bad guy overboard.

5. From a 1998 movie released months before the similarly-themed “Armageddon,” President Tom Beck, who assures the public “Life will go on. We will prevail,” after announcing less than a million Americans will be selected to go into a series of underground bunkers.

Extra credit

1. Just two years after playing an iconic shaggy bowler, President Jackson Evans in a 2000 Rod Lurie film in which the vice presidential nominee is sidelined by a ginned up sex scandal.

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase RESOLUTE DESK. Replace two of the vowels with a T, and you can spell the name of a Pulitzer Prize-winner who lived to be 96. Who is it?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Meryl Streep in the Best Picture-nominated “Don’t Look Up”

2. Jack Nicholson in “Mars Attacks!” (According to an oral history of the film, “Hail to the Chief” was played every time Nicholson came to set)

3. Bill Pullman in “Independence Day” and its 2016 sequel “Independence Day: Resurgence”

4. Harrison Ford in “Air Force One”

5. Morgan Freeman in “Deep Impact”

Extra credit

1. Jeff Bridges from “The Contender,” for which he and Joan Allen were nominated for Oscars