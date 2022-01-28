531: "Hall of 'Fame'"

Last week's challenge

Start with the name of a long-time major league baseball manager. Take the first letter of his last name and insert it into his first name, and you can spell a name often seen on a sign at baseball games. What are the words?

Answer: CITO GASTON, CITGO

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: HALL OF "FAME"

On-air questions: OK, Ian: earlier this week, the 2022 class of the Baseball Hall of Fame was announced. It consists of exactly one person: former Boston Red Sox powerhouse David Ortiz. Ortiz was elected after his first appearance on the ballot, with just under 78% of the 394 ballots cast giving him a vote. To commemorate the slight expansion of the membership list in the Hall of Fame, we're going to play a game of Categories. I'll give you a category and you come up with things in that category that begin with the letters F, A, M, and E.

1. Types of trees

2. First names of winners of the Academy Award for Best Actress

3. Current Summer Olympic sports

4. Languages you can learn on Duolingo

Extra credit

1. Words in the titles of James Bond films that are at least four letters long

2. Winners of the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series since 1990

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase FIRST-YEAR BALLOT. Rearrange the letters to spell an eight-letter word for a style of singing and a seven-letter word for a place you usually aren't allowed to sing. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Ficus, fir / Acacia, alder, ash, aspen / Magnolia, maple / Elm, eucalyptus

2. Faye, Frances / Anna, Anne, Audrey / Maggie, Marie, Marion, Marlee, Mary, Meryl / Elizabeth, Ellen, Emma

3. Fencing, field hockey, football, freestyle wrestling / Archery, artistic gymnastics, artistic swimming, athletics / Marathon swimming, modern pentathlon, mountain biking / Equestrian

4. Finnish, French / Arabic / Mandarin Chinese / English, Esperanto

Extra credit

1. Forever, From / Another, Again / Majesty's, Moonraker / Eyes, Enough

2. Fleabag, Frasier, Friends / Ally McBeal, Arrested Development / Modern Family, Murphy Brown / Everybody Loves Raymond