532 "Los Angeles"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase FIRST-YEAR BALLOT. Rearrange the letters to spell an eight-letter word for a style of singing and a seven-letter word for a place you usually aren't allowed to sing. What are the words?

Answer: FALSETTO and LIBRARY

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: LOS ANGELES

On-air questions: With the wins on Sunday by the Bengals and Rams, the matchup for Super Bowl LVI, 56, is set. The game on February 13th will be at SoFi stadium, so for the second straight season and just the second time in Super Bowl history, one of the teams will be playing in its regular home stadium. The L.A. Rams will technically be the visiting team against the Bengals. Interestingly, way back in Super Bowl 14, the Rams played in the big game at the nearby Rose Bowl. In honor of this Los Angeles Super Bowl, our show this week is about Los Angeles.

1. Founded in 1919, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, currently led by music director Gustavo Dudamel, has two home venues. One is Walt Disney Concert Hall, which opened in 2003. What is the other, which hosted a sold-out Beatles concert in August 1964?

2. Named for benefactor Griffith J. Griffith, an observatory on Mount Hollywood that opened in 1935 features a bust of what actor, who filmed pivotal scenes in a 1955 movie there?

3. What franchise’s seven former homes include Ridgewood Park in Queens in the 1880s and L.A. Coliseum between 1958 and 1961?

4. Between Clark Street and Doheny Drive in the city of West Hollywood, the Whisky a Go Go and Roxy Theatre are rock clubs on what 1.5-mile roadway?

5. Among the many movies and TV shows to film at District North 2’s Ulysses S. Grant High School in Valley Glen is what 1995 classic featuring Wallace Shawn as debate teacher Mr. Hall?

Extra credit

1. What HBO series that ended after 44 episodes last year featured a different key word per season in the title of episodes, including “low-key” “hella” and “Okay?”

This week's challenge

Start with the name ZAC TAYLOR, head coach of the Bengals. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a two-word phrase that might describe an unemployed person in Los Angeles. What is it?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. The Hollywood Bowl (apropos of not much, in the 2009 movie “Zombieland,” Bill Murray mentions he just saw Eddie Van Halen at The Hollywood Bowl, and is asked, how was he? “He’s a zombie.”)

2. James Dean in “Rebel Without a Cause” (The observatory has since been featured in dozens of films including “La La Land.”)

3. The Dodgers (who of course also played at Ebbets Field from 1913-1957 and Dodger Stadium, now baseball’s third-oldest, since 1962)

4. The Sunset Strip (Johnny Rivers opened the Whisky a Go Go on January 15, 1964, and the club is spelled without an E because city zoning laws didn’t allow clubs to be named after alcohols)

5. “Clueless”

Extra credit

1. Insecure