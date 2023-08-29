Committee halts Franklin County State’s Attorney impeachment investigation

The committee of the Vermont legislature looking into possible impeachment of two Franklin County officials has decided to end one of its inquiries.

In May the Vermont House authorized a special committee to investigate whether allegations of a pattern of discrimination and harassment against Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie warranted impeachment. At the time Lavoie, who was elected Franklin County State’s Attorney in November, maintained his innocence and refused to step down.

But last week he submitted his resignation.

Special Committee on Impeachment Inquiry Chair Martin LaLonde, a South Burlington Democrat, worked with legislative counsel and read the draft determining it would not be in the best interest of the state to continue the investigation.

“On August 22, 2023, State’s Attorney Lavoie informed John Campbell, the Executive Director of the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs, that he will resign his position as Franklin County State’s Attorney effective September 1, 2023," LaLonde said. "Governor Scott was informed of Mr. Lavoie’s notice of resignation and the Governor accepted Mr. Lavoie’s resignation on August 22, 2023. Although the Special Committee has authority under both House Resolution 11 and the Vermont Constitution to continue to pursue impeachment of State’s Attorney Lavoie, the Special Committee concludes that, due to his resignation, the Special Committee should terminate its investigation and halt any further impeachment actions against State’s Attorney Lavoie.”

St. Albans Democrat and Committee Vice Chair Michael McCarthy supported the draft recommendation.

“Having this investigation close I think it’s going to provide relief to the people of Franklin County," McCarthy said. "The office of State’s Attorney should be focused on evaluating cases, prosecuting them and resolving them. I really hope that with this matter closed the office can turn a new leaf and focus completely on serving the people of Franklin County. Also I want to reassure those witnesses who gave us sensitive information that we will be preserving the confidentiality of that testimony.”

Rutland Republican Thomas Burditt questioned Chair LaLonde about some of the wording.

“I just want to get a definition of really what it means ‘recommends to the Vermont House of Representatives that no further action should be taken against Mr. Lavoie at this time,'" Burditt said. "To me it kind of leaves it open a little bit and just wondering why it’s worded that way. I just need a little clarification.”

“Sure, no I understand," replies LaLonde. "The idea is that he’s left office and will remain out of office. If for some reason we understand that he is going to run again for office we may want to keep it open that we can continue this investigation. That’d be just one example. If something goes wrong where he went back on his resignation, which I don’t believe he can do because it was accepted by the Governor.”

The recommendation passed unanimously and will be sent to the House Speaker and clerk.

Lavoie said he had “no comment at this time” in response to a call to his office Tuesday.

The special committee must also determine if there are sufficient grounds to impeach Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore regarding financial improprieties in office and accusations that he kicked a handcuffed prisoner when he was a captain in the department. The committee is expected to receive an independent investigative report in mid-to-late October. Sheriff Grismore has refused to resign. Calls to the Sheriff were not returned.