Franklin County State's Attorney facing impeachment calls

The Vermont Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs is calling for the impeachment of a state’s attorney.

Representatives of the group were in Montpelier Tuesday calling on the legislature to begin impeachment proceedings against Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie. They say an investigation that determined a pattern of discrimination and harassment justifies action.

Governor Phil Scott says it is a legislative process that must meet a high bar.

“Usually criminal charges of some sort would prompt an impeachment but in this case I haven’t seen that there are criminal charges, at least not yet," Scott said Wednesday. "There certainly appears to be some improprieties in terms of conduct on the job. But I don’t know all the details at this point in time. But it really is in the hands of the Legislature at this point whether they move forward.”

Lavoie has refused to step down. He was elected Franklin County State’s Attorney in November.

