VT committee drops inquiry after Franklin Co. State's Attorney resigns

A special committee of the Vermont House set up to investigate the possible impeachment of two Franklin County officials is dropping one part of its inquiry now that one of the officeholders has resigned.

The committee said Friday that it has concluded its inquiry into allegations against John Lavoie, as he’s resigned as Franklin County State’s Attorney. The committee formed in May. An independent investigation completed in April substantiated a pattern of harassment and discriminatory conduct Lavoie, who has denied the allegations.

“Mr. Lavoie has submitted his resignation to the Governor, and it is time to close this investigation. The Special Committee has recommended that no further action should be taken in this matter. I am hopeful that with Mr. Lavoie’s resignation, the Franklin States Attorney’s office can begin to rebuild and become a more respectful and professional place to work,” said Representative Martin LaLonde, Chair of the Special Committee on Impeachment. “This work included difficult and emotional testimony by individuals who have been impacted by his actions, and I want to thank everyone for their courage in sharing their experiences. The members of the committee and the staff supporting this process have spent countless hours on this initiative, and I thank them for their dedication to this work. The report by Paul Frank + Collins reflected serious allegations of misconduct, and the Special Committee developed a fair, thorough process to investigate those allegations. In the matter of State’s Attorney John Lavoie, that process involved meeting thirteen times as a committee and hearing extensive testimony from thirty-one witnesses.”

The impeachment committee says it will now focus on investigating Franklin County Sheriff Grismore for financial improprieties and accusations that he kicked a handcuffed prisoner.