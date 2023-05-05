A rare impeachment process is under way in Vermont.

Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie has been accused of harassment and discriminatory actions. Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore has been charged with simple assault. Both refuse to resign.

The Vermont House Government Operations and Military Affairs and the House Judiciary Committees held a joint meeting Friday morning following the introduction of a resolution that a special committee on impeachment be formed.

Government Operations Chair Rep. Michael McCarthy said the goal of the committee meeting is to get foundational knowledge about a procedure that is very rare in Vermont.

“I’d like folks to understand both the words on the page and also how this fits into the role of the House, our Constitutional powers and how this resolution reflects our role and its constitutional powers.”

The most recent impeachment proceedings occurred in 1976, acquitting Washington County Sheriff Malcolm Mayo.