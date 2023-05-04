© 2023
News
All Things Considered

Impeachment inquiry begins regarding two Franklin County, Vermont officials

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published May 4, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT
vermont-house-chamber.jpg
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
Vermont House Chamber

The Vermont House has begun the formal investigation process that could lead to the impeachments of a Franklin County Sheriff and a judge.

In Franklin County, Vermont Sheriff John Grismore has been charged with assault. An investigation into State’s Attorney John Lavoie found a pattern of discrimination and harassment. Both have refused to resign, leading to calls for their impeachment.

A resolution to begin that process was introduced in the Vermont House Thursday by Democratic Speaker Jill Krowinski.

H.R. 11 is a House resolution relating to establishing the Special Committee on Impeachment Inquiry and granting it investigatory powers.”

The resolution was referred to the House Government Operations and Military Affairs.

Franklin County State's AttorneyDepartment of State's Attorneys and SheriffsJohn LavoieVermont Houseimpeachment inquiry
