Impeachment inquiry begins regarding two Franklin County, Vermont officials

The Vermont House has begun the formal investigation process that could lead to the impeachments of a Franklin County Sheriff and a judge.

In Franklin County, Vermont Sheriff John Grismore has been charged with assault. An investigation into State’s Attorney John Lavoie found a pattern of discrimination and harassment. Both have refused to resign, leading to calls for their impeachment.

A resolution to begin that process was introduced in the Vermont House Thursday by Democratic Speaker Jill Krowinski.

“H.R. 11 is a House resolution relating to establishing the Special Committee on Impeachment Inquiry and granting it investigatory powers.”

The resolution was referred to the House Government Operations and Military Affairs.

