State’s attorney under impeachment investigation plans to resign

In May, the Vermont House approved a resolution establishing a committee to review the possibility of impeaching two Franklin County officials. One is reportedly now planning to resign.

According to the resolution forming the Impeachment Committee, an independent investigation completed in April substantiated a pattern of harassment and discriminatory conduct by Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie, who has denied the allegations.

According to multiple reports Wednesday, Lavoie says he will resign. He did not provide further comment but told the Daily Chronicle he will leave by September 1st.

Lavoie was in court and unavailable for comment Wednesday.

The Impeachment Committee is also investigating Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore for financial improprieties and accusations that he kicked a handcuffed prisoner.

