New York state sues Norlite over its Cohoes plant dust emissions

After years of mounting scrutiny, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and state Attorney General Tish James have sued a Cohoes plant over air pollution. The lawsuit against Norlite was filed in Albany County State Supreme Court Tuesday.

It alleges Norlite “has emitted fugitive dust containing air contaminants at concentrations significantly increasing the risk of adverse health effects in the surrounding communities,” adding the pollution is “injurious to human life” with a variety of adverse health effects.

The lawsuit says the manufacturing of aggregate shale and the transport of the shale to a kiln area is a “major source of fugitive dust emissions,” and finds Norlite’s measures to control the dust are lacking and the company has not complied with oversight rules. The suit says recent air quality monitoring indicates high levels of contaminants, demonstrating the company has shown “willful disregard” for state law and the health of the Cohoes community. Activists say respiratory cancers have been linked to dust emanating from the plant.

The aggregate manufacturing and hazardous waste incineration facility is located about 100 feet from the Saratoga Sites public housing facility with 150 residents. About 660 people, a third of whom are of color, live within half a mile. The DEC says enforcement actions against Norlite date back to 1990.

Norlite parent company Tradebe tells WAMC it has installed windscreens, berms, sensors and a water system as well as planting trees and using water trucks as part of dust mitigation.

“Our top priority is the community where we have existed for over 65 years as well as the approximately 70 union employees who have worked day and night at the facility for decades, and that’s why we have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on dust mitigation measures in the last 18 months," a company spokesperson said. "We have been working closely with our regulators on these issues. Some of the health-based standards mentioned in the complaint are not in our permits, but we look forward to continue working with state regulators on further action items. There are no studies that have demonstrated that there have been any adverse health effects linked to Norlite’s operations either among the employees or the community.”

