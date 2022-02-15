NYS DEC orders Norlite to cease and desist off-site dust impacts

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is ordering the Norlite facility in Cohoes to immediately cease and desist actions resulting in dust leaving the property. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says an agency report links fugitive dust from the facility with dust impacting neighboring properties.

“Norlite continues to show a blatant disregard for the surrounding community by allowing dust to blow off their property, and if they do not address these violations, the state of New York will do everything in its power to shut them down,” Commissioner Seggos said in a statement Tuesday. “This cannot continue and we are working on multiple legal fronts to stop these violations and require necessary facility upgrades to prevent any future impacts to the people of Cohoes.”

DEC says Norlite must submit a plan within 60 days on ways to prevent dust releases, install and operate new off-site air monitoring and increase recording, reporting and training requirements regarding fugitive dust. DEC is also requiring the company to install weather equipment and conduct daily observations for any particulate impacts at the nearby Saratoga Sites apartment complex.

DEC says penalties for the violations could rise to hundreds of thousands of dollars, ranging up to $22,500 for each day the violations continue.

DEC says it is working with the state Department of Health and the Attorney General’s office to assess potential community impacts and investigate the violations.

While activists have called for DEC to reject Norlite’s permits, the agency says it has told Norlite that its permit applications are not complete and a response is due by February 28th. Seggos says the state will move to shut the site down completely if Norlite does not comply.

Norlite has said it "has been and continues to work diligently through the permit renewal process in cooperation with all of DEC’s requests.”

