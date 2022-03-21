© 2022
Night flights scheduled by Vermont Air National Guard

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 21, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT
Vermont Air Guard F-35 does a fly-over before landing at Burlington
Pat Bradley/WAMC
Vermont Air Guard F-35 does a fly-over before landing at Burlington (file)

The Vermont Air National Guard will be flying F-35 night flights through April 1st.

The National Guard unit in Burlington notifies the public when nighttime training flights are scheduled.

The F-35’s will conduct night flights for the next two weeks Tuesday through Friday, March 22 to the 25th and March 29 to April 1st.

Two takeoff periods will occur between 3 and 7 p.m. with landings occurring between 5 and 7 during the first period and 8 and 10 p.m. during the second.

The fighter wing must undergo night flight training to meet U.S. Air Force requirements.

Pat Bradley
Pat Bradley
