Gun Buyback In Plattsburgh Nets Over 100 Firearms

More than one hundred firearms were turned in during a gun buyback in Plattsburgh on Tuesday.

State Attorney General’s office and the Plattsburgh Police Department say 125 working and non-working unloaded firearms were collected during the no questions asked buyback including 63 handguns, 57 shotguns and rifles and five firearms that were not working.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office says when an unloaded gun was received and secured by a police officer, the person turning it in received a prepaid gift card.

The Attorney General’s office has conducted 13 buybacks across New York this year and since 2019 more than 2,200 guns have been surrendered.