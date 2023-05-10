The city of Hudson has a new police chief.

Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson says the future of the city's police department is "in great and capable hands."

"Lieutenant Lashonda Franklin will be the first woman to have the city of Hudson to take the reins as chief as well as the first woman of color," said Johnson.

Johnson says Franklin grew up and attended schools in Hudson.

“Everything that we look for in these types of positions,” Johnson said.

Johnson thanked Chief Ed Moore for his service to Hudson over the past decade, capping a 40-year career in law enforcement. Moore's walkout ceremony will be May 19th at noon. Franklin's swearing-in is set for 9 a.m. May 22nd.