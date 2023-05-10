© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Hudson has a new police chief

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published May 10, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT
Lieutenant Lashonda Franklin, Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson, Police Chief Ed Moore
Mayor Kamal Johnson
/
Facebook
Lieutenant Lashonda Franklin, Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson, Police Chief Ed Moore

The city of Hudson has a new police chief.

Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson says the future of the city's police department is "in great and capable hands."

"Lieutenant Lashonda Franklin will be the first woman to have the city of Hudson to take the reins as chief as well as the first woman of color," said Johnson.

Johnson says Franklin grew up and attended schools in Hudson.

“Everything that we look for in these types of positions,” Johnson said.

Johnson thanked Chief Ed Moore for his service to Hudson over the past decade, capping a 40-year career in law enforcement. Moore's walkout ceremony will be May 19th at noon. Franklin's swearing-in is set for 9 a.m. May 22nd.

Tags
News City of HudsonHudson Mayor Kamal Johnson
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas