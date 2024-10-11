Rep. Molinaro, challenger Riley debate for only time in critical NY-19 House race

Voters in New York’s 19th Congressional District witnessed a debate between Republican Representative Marc Molinaro and Democratic challenger Josh Riley Thursday night.

In a rematch of their narrow 2022 matchup, Molinaro and Riley crossed swords in a live debate broadcast over radio and television that quickly turned personal.

"Josh Riley spent the last 20 years working in Los Angeles and Washington, DC. He didn't, he didn't argue before the Supreme Court once; he argued, ultimately before the Supreme Court, 32 times to dismantle border security," Molinaro said.

"He's in Congress," said Riley. "There was a bipartisan bill supported by the Border Patrol Union, served up to him on a silver platter. And if he was even the slightest bit serious about solving this problem, he would have done the right thing and supported it. But he's not."

Immigration and abortion emerged as the dominating topics during the hour-long debate that nearly spiraled out of the moderator's control. The debate was a co-production of a consortium including WAMC, WNYT, WMHT and The Times Union.

Molinaro dodged a panelist's question regarding his "amplifying unfounded claims that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio were capturing and eating pets."

"You've missed all of the year and a half of us arguing for real border security," Molinaro said. "By the way, I voted for the strictest border security policy in generations, and the President of the United States chose not to negotiate, not to engage, and instead turn his back."

Riley called Molinaro out for his non-response, bolstering his own TV ads. "Both parties have failed us terribly with respect to the southern border. Both parties. I've been very critical of the Biden administration," said Riley.

Riley urged both parties to "stop playing politics with this issue, and solve it." Molinaro noted that 10 million people have entered the United States without any background check or screening.

On affordable childcare policies, Molinaro pointed out that he led the effort to ensure that the tax bill adopted in the House this year includes an expansion of the Child Tax Credit. Riley says he supports universal paid family leave and universal child care.

The candidates clarified their positions on abortion, Molinaro contending he is opposed to a national ban. Riley said that’s untrue.

"I want women and families in upstate New York and across America to understand this. I absolutely respect the decision you make, and I want that decision to rest between you and your physician, not Washington, D.C.," said Molinaro.

"He's lying to you, he's lying to you. He voted not once, not twice, not three times, not four times. He voted 13 times in the last two years to restrict women's access to abortion services," Riley said.

Both candidates sidestepped a question on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being "an impediment to peace" and U.S. aid to Israel.

"So we have to bring this war to a close," said Riley. "I would support a plan that would end the fighting, get our hostages out, provide humanitarian assistance where it's needed, and put us back on a path toward a two state solution."

"What I think America should make clear, and that is we stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel, and by the way, no conditions, no restrictions, Israel has every right to defend itself and to bring about the extinction of Hamas," Molinaro said.

Both candidates said more could be done to stem the tide of drug overdose deaths in the U.S., Riley pushing for Washington to take decisive action.

"Number one, secure the damn border. Send the technology. Get it off the shelves. Go do your job. Pay for the technology to go to the border to detect the fentanyl. Pay for it. Get it done. Stop the fentanyl from coming in," Riley said.

Molinaro also reiterated the need to beef up border security.

"Too much fentanyl and synthetic opioids are pouring in across our border. Secure the border. It's why I voted for secure the American border act to not only support law enforcement at the border, but to intercede in drug trafficking," said Molinaro.

Both candidates called for improving access to and increasing the availability of treatment facilities.

The 19th District includes Broome, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Greene, Sullivan, Tioga, and Tompkins counties as well as part of Otsego County and Ulster County. Election Day is November 5th.