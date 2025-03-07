The Media Project - Rex, Barbara, Miles, David

(Airs 03/07/25 & 03/09/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, Daily Gazette Editor Miles Reed and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Barbara, Miles and David talk about the increasing need for public media, the challenge of covering the local angles of the Dodge cuts, what’s happening at the Washington Post, and much more.