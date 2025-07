Rick Atkinson has just published the second volume of his American Revolution trilogy, "The Fate of the Day," covering the middle years of the war. Benjamin Franklin was wooing the French while George Washington was pleading with Congress to deliver the money, men, and material he needed to continue the fight.

This episode of The Book Show was recorded at Saratoga City Center in Saratoga Springs, New York in an event presented by Northshire Bookstore.