Richard Russo - Life And Art

Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Richard Russo is known for books like “Empire Falls,” “Nobody’s Fool,” and “Straight Man,” having long chronicled working-class America with wit, empathy, and a sharp eye for character. His latest, “Life & Art,” is a thoughtful and very funny collection of essays that explore the deeply personal side of a writer’s life.

This episode of The Book Show was recorded at The White Hart Inn in Salisbury, Connecticut in an event presented by Oblong Books.