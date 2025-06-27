© 2025
The Book Show
Richard Russo - Life And Art

By Lynn Arditi
Published June 24, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT
Knopf

Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Richard Russo is known for books like “Empire Falls,” “Nobody’s Fool,” and “Straight Man,” having long chronicled working-class America with wit, empathy, and a sharp eye for character. His latest, “Life & Art,” is a thoughtful and very funny collection of essays that explore the deeply personal side of a writer’s life.

This episode of The Book Show was recorded at The White Hart Inn in Salisbury, Connecticut in an event presented by Oblong Books.

Lynn Arditi
Arditi joins RIPR after more than three decades as a reporter, including 28 years at the ProJo, where she has covered a variety of beats, most recently health care. A native of New York City, she graduated from Oberlin College with a degree in government and has worked as a staff writer for The Center for Investigative Reporting in Washington, D.C. and as a reporter for the former Holyoke Transcript-Telegram in Massachusetts.
