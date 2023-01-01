Live At The Linda: "Peter's Picks and Previews"

Well, we made it, 2022 is in the books and the book was a fine, fine read if I do say so myself – at least as far as fantastic musical performances at the Linda in the past trip around the sun. Tonight, we’re going to be looking back at just a handful of my personal favorites. Also, we’ll jump ahead and take a listen to some of the exciting and outstanding artists who will be visiting us on Central Avenue in 2023.

First up on Peter’s Picks from 2022 is the wonderful Antje Duvekot from February 5.

Originally born in Germany and transplanted to the U.S. as a young teen, Antje Duvekot began to hone her observational skills through a lens of biculturalism when she picked up a guitar during that move. Some years later, the confessional folk of Dar Williams and Ani DiFranco gave her license to share her observations, no matter how personal, in her first emerging songs. She has never let go of that tenet of vulnerability.

"Duvekot has gotten hotter, faster than any local songwriter in recent memory. Her songs feel at once fresh faced and firmly rooted, driven by the whispery sensuality of her voice. She believes in the redemptive power of the shared secret; and is utterly unafraid to mine the darkest corners of her life for songs that turn fear into resilience and isolation into community.” The Boston Globe

Antje is as charming in her music as she is in person and we were delighted by her in every way. Here are a qurt3et of songs from that February concert starting with “Traces,” “Ions,” “Answesnheit,” meaning presence, and finally Vertigo. Here is Antje Dukevot live at The Linda.

Its Peter’s Picks night here on the show reliving my personal favorite performance from the past year, and next up is the lady with the pink paisley Fender Telecaster, Sue Foley. Pinky is the name of that guitar and Sue Foley joined us in June in support of “Pinky Blues,” her most recent release having just picked up 2 International Blues Awards for her efforts. Sue Foley is a blues legend and powerhouse and just defines cool. Let’s relive that June night with the “Okie Dokie Stomp,” “Stop these Teardrops,” and ending with “Mediterranean Breakfast.” She’s one of Peter’s Picks 2022 – here is Sue Foley live at The Linda.

Next up is a genuine legend. The man basically invented the banjo. The one and only Mr. Tony Trishka. The New York Times called him “The Father of Modern Bluegrass.” The students of his craft include names like Béla Fleck and Steve Martin. It was an honor to share some time and space with Tony, and it was absolutely had to be on my best of list. From September 25, 2022 here is Tony Trishka with a collection of tunes, live at The Linda.

Mr. Slaid Cleaves is a good egg. His music is deceptively simple but packs an introspective punch, and goes down like warm chicken soup on a snowy afternoon. I just like the man and the music.

His bio reads Grew up in Maine. Lives in Texas. Writes songs. Makes records. Travels around. Tries to be good. Joseph Hudak of Rolling Stone calls Cleaves “a master storyteller, one influenced not by the shine of pop-culture but by the dirt of real life.” Slaid popped by The Linda on October 23, 2022. Here is a quartet of tunes from Slaid Cleaves, live at The Linda

My last pick on Peter’s Picks 2022 is my good friend Leslie Mendelson. Leslie has played The Linda a couple of times in the past 2 years and we’re all hoping it’s a regular stop on her journeys. Leslie has collaborated with Jackson Brown and The Grateful Dead’s Bob Wier, opened for The Who, and been nominated for a Grammy. But most impressively, she’s one of my picks for the best of 2022 at The Linda. Well, maybe not the most impressive but it’s important to me. Here are some of the highlights from her November 18 concert. Leslie Mendelson Live at The Linda.

Ok, on from Peter’s Picks 2022 to Peter’s Previews 2023 here on Live At The Linda. We have so much fantastic music and knockout performances on the docket in the coming year, we thought we’d play for you just a taste of what we have in store.

And also, starting in February, on the last Sunday broadcast of this show every month, Live At The Linda will be coming to you broadcast live from our performing arts studio here in Albany and you can be part of that audience. Up first, of February 26 will be Junior Watson and Dean Shot. Audience tickets are at thelinda.org.

I’m not sure what I can say about this first artist. Mr. John McEuen is a founder and banjo legend of the legendary Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. He’s also a good friend and collaborator with Steve Martin and the Grammy Award-winning producer of his bluegrass album “The Crow.” John McEuen was here on February 27 of this past year and will be back on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day of 2023 with his full, Full Circle Band. We’re going to listen now to the Dirt Band’s International #1 hit Mr. Bojangles from that February concert. Here is Jon McEuen live at The Linda.

Alright, now we get to talk about Carsie Blanton. Carsie Blanton makes music for a better world. She is tough and inspiring and fun as all get out. And she knows her way around a protest song in the best tradition of John Prine, Peter Seeger, Dylan-esk folk. Carsie is coming back to The Linda on April 28 as part of our “Women’s Voices Concert Series.” This is Carsie performing “Down in the Streets” from her June 3, 2022 concert. Carsie Blanton, live at The Linda.

Next up, we’re going to get a little Prog. The world-famous prog rock masters Nektar were here in 2022 on their Vinyl Sides Live Tour, and are coming back in 2023 on March 9 as part of their “Remember the Future 50th Anniversary Tour. Here is Nektar live at The Linda.

Alright, our final preview tonight is Mr. Lurrie Bell. Lurrie is coming up soon on January 28 and you would be remiss if you didn’t take some time to come see this blues legend in person. We’re going to listen now to a great song by Lurrie. Here is Lurrie Bell with “Wine Headed Woman.”

Thanks for sticking with us this week. Tune in next week for a “Folkin’ Good Time.” For more information about The Linda or any upcoming events follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or visit thelinda.org.