Live At The Linda: "Tim Coakley's 35th Anniversary Show"

Tim Coakley began doing a jazz show on WAMC in 1987. Over the years he has tried to present a broad range of jazz styles with an emphasis on swing and melody. Many of the programs have a theme, such as performers on a specific instrument, a birthday salute to a famous player or songs associated with changing seasons (summer, Christmas). He performs as a drummer regularly throughout the Capital Region. He is proud to have played with such mainstream giants as Doc Cheatham, Vic Dickenson and Buddy Tate, and looks forward to presenting the best in jazz for years to come.

We celebrated Tim’s milestone at The Linda back in November. Here is Tim Coakley, first with the Skip Parson’s Memorial Band, followed by a set with the Peg Delany Trio featuring Colleen Pratt.

Thanks for sticking with us this week. Join us next week for three performances spanning 13 years. Guitar aficionados Ronnie Earl, Stephane Wrembel and Michael-Louis Smith take the stage in an episode we have aptly dubbed “Guitar Heroes.” For more information about The Linda or any upcoming events follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or visit thelinda.org.